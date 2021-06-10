Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Top Companies Growth 2021-2026 | Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, Imtech

”

The Intelligent Traffic Systems market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Intelligent Traffic Systems market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Intelligent Traffic Systems market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive Intelligent Traffic Systems market research report.

Post-COVID Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Intelligent Traffic Systems market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Intelligent Traffic Systems market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insight into the Intelligent Traffic Systems market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the Intelligent Traffic Systems market research report.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Intelligent Traffic Systems market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the Intelligent Traffic Systems market research report will give you accurate information.

Top Leading Companies in Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market 2021:

Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, Imtech, Kyosan Electric, SICE, Iteris, Peek traffic, E-Hualu, China ITS (Holdings), ENJOYOR, Datang Telecom, Wantong Technology, Hisense TransTech, China Shipping Network Technology, Dahua Technology, HIKVISION

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Intelligent Traffic Systems market and each is dependent on the other. In the Intelligent Traffic Systems market research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on Intelligent Traffic Systems’s various market segments.

Product Types Segments:

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System, Freeway Management System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Advanced Public Transportation System, Others

Applications Segments:

Urban Traffic, Inter-Urban, Parking Management, Info-mobility, Public Transport, Freeway

Market Regions

The Intelligent Traffic Systems international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Intelligent Traffic Systems market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the Intelligent Traffic Systems market research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Intelligent Traffic Systems market and its facts & figures.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Intelligent Traffic Systems market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Intelligent Traffic Systems market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Intelligent Traffic Systems market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Intelligent Traffic Systems market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Intelligent Traffic Systems Industry

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Intelligent Traffic Systems

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Intelligent Traffic Systems

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Intelligent Traffic Systems

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Intelligent Traffic Systems Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Table Major Company List of Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

3.1.2 Freeway Management System

Table Major Company List of Freeway Management System

3.1.3 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Table Major Company List of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

3.1.4 Advanced Public Transportation System

Table Major Company List of Advanced Public Transportation System

3.1.5 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Kapsch TrafficCom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Profile

Table Kapsch TrafficCom Overview List

4.1.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Products & Services

4.1.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kapsch TrafficCom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 SWARCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 SWARCO Profile

Table SWARCO Overview List

4.2.2 SWARCO Products & Services

4.2.3 SWARCO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SWARCO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Siemens Profile

Table Siemens Overview List

4.3.2 Siemens Products & Services

4.3.3 Siemens Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 TomTom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 TomTom Profile

Table TomTom Overview List

4.4.2 TomTom Products & Services

4.4.3 TomTom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TomTom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 THALES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 THALES Profile

Table THALES Overview List

4.5.2 THALES Products & Services

4.5.3 THALES Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of THALES (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 IBM Profile

Table IBM Overview List

4.6.2 IBM Products & Services

4.6.3 IBM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IBM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Cubic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Cubic Profile

Table Cubic Overview List

4.7.2 Cubic Products & Services

4.7.3 Cubic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cubic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Fujitsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Fujitsu Profile

Table Fujitsu Overview List

4.8.2 Fujitsu Products & Services

4.8.3 Fujitsu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fujitsu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Q-Free (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Q-Free Profile

Table Q-Free Overview List

4.9.2 Q-Free Products & Services

4.9.3 Q-Free Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Q-Free (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Imtech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Imtech Profile

Table Imtech Overview List

4.10.2 Imtech Products & Services

4.10.3 Imtech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Imtech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Kyosan Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Kyosan Electric Profile

Table Kyosan Electric Overview List

4.11.2 Kyosan Electric Products & Services

4.11.3 Kyosan Electric Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kyosan Electric (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 SICE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 SICE Profile

Table SICE Overview List

4.12.2 SICE Products & Services

4.12.3 SICE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SICE (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Iteris (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Iteris Profile

Table Iteris Overview List

4.13.2 Iteris Products & Services

4.13.3 Iteris Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Iteris (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Peek traffic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Peek traffic Profile

Table Peek traffic Overview List

4.14.2 Peek traffic Products & Services

4.14.3 Peek traffic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Peek traffic (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 E-Hualu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 E-Hualu Profile

Table E-Hualu Overview List

4.15.2 E-Hualu Products & Services

4.15.3 E-Hualu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of E-Hualu (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 China ITS (Holdings) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 China ITS (Holdings) Profile

Table China ITS (Holdings) Overview List

4.16.2 China ITS (Holdings) Products & Services

4.16.3 China ITS (Holdings) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of China ITS (Holdings) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 ENJOYOR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 ENJOYOR Profile

Table ENJOYOR Overview List

4.17.2 ENJOYOR Products & Services

4.17.3 ENJOYOR Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ENJOYOR (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Datang Telecom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Datang Telecom Profile

Table Datang Telecom Overview List

4.18.2 Datang Telecom Products & Services

4.18.3 Datang Telecom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Datang Telecom (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Wantong Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Wantong Technology Profile

Table Wantong Technology Overview List

4.19.2 Wantong Technology Products & Services

4.19.3 Wantong Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Wantong Technology (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Hisense TransTech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Hisense TransTech Profile

Table Hisense TransTech Overview List

4.20.2 Hisense TransTech Products & Services

4.20.3 Hisense TransTech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hisense TransTech (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 China Shipping Network Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 China Shipping Network Technology Profile

Table China Shipping Network Technology Overview List

4.21.2 China Shipping Network Technology Products & Services

4.21.3 China Shipping Network Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of China Shipping Network Technology (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Dahua Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Dahua Technology Profile

Table Dahua Technology Overview List

4.22.2 Dahua Technology Products & Services

4.22.3 Dahua Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dahua Technology (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 HIKVISION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 HIKVISION Profile

Table HIKVISION Overview List

4.23.2 HIKVISION Products & Services

4.23.3 HIKVISION Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HIKVISION (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Intelligent Traffic Systems MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Urban Traffic

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Urban Traffic, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Urban Traffic, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Inter-Urban

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Inter-Urban, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Inter-Urban, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Parking Management

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Parking Management, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Parking Management, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Info-mobility

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Info-mobility, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Info-mobility, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Public Transport

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Public Transport, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Public Transport, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Freeway

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Freeway, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand in Freeway, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

”