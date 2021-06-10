June 2021 Report on Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

The Global market for Heavy Construction Equipment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Heavy Construction Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Heavy Construction Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Liebherr Group
Caterpillar
Deere
Kubota
Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant
JCB
Zoomlion
XCMG
Doosan
CNH Global
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Volvo Construction Equipment
Komatsu
Terex
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Demag
SANY Group Company Ltd.
By Type:
Excavators
Road Rollers
Loaders
Cranes
Forklift
Bulldozer
Motor Grader
Others
By Application:
Residential Construction
Government
Public Buildings
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Heavy Construction Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Excavators
1.2.2 Road Rollers
1.2.3 Loaders
1.2.4 Cranes
1.2.5 Forklift
1.2.6 Bulldozer
1.2.7 Motor Grader
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential Construction
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Public Buildings
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Heavy Construction Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Heavy Construction Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Heavy Construction Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Heavy Construction Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
…….Continued
