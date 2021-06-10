June 2021 Report on Global Machine-tending Robots Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2015-2027

The Global market for Machine-tending Robots is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Machine-tending Robots, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Machine-tending Robots industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Reis Robotics

Teknodrom

SEPRO ROBOTIQUE

Wittmann

NEUTEQ

Motoman

Star Automation Europe

TecnoMatic Robots

Harmo Co., Ltd.

Innovation Tech

FANUC

ABCO

Bastian Solutions

ROBOTIQ

ACE

APT

Stäubli’s

Alfa Robot

By Type:

Articulated robot

Cylindrical coordinate robot

Cartesian robot

Parallel robot

SCARA (planar joint type) robot

By Application:

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Rubber and plastics

Metallurgy

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Machine-tending Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Articulated robot

1.2.2 Cylindrical coordinate robot

1.2.3 Cartesian robot

1.2.4 Parallel robot

1.2.5 SCARA (planar joint type) robot

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Electrical and electronics

1.3.3 Rubber and plastics

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Cosmetic

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Machine-tending Robots Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Machine-tending Robots Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Machine-tending Robots Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Machine-tending Robots Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Machine-tending Robots Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Machine-tending Robots (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Machine-tending Robots Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Machine-tending Robots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Machine-tending Robots (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Machine-tending Robots Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Machine-tending Robots Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Machine-tending Robots (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Machine-tending Robots Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Machine-tending Robots Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Machine-tending Robots Market Analysis

3.1 United States Machine-tending Robots Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Machine-tending Robots Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Machine-tending Robots Consumption Structure by Application

….CONTINUED

