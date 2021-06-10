June 2021 Report on Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Horizontal Surface Pumps, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Horizontal Surface Pumps industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Canadian Advanced ESP

GE

Weatherford

SPI

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Novomet

HOSS

Pumptek LTD

Borets

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger (SLB)

Summit ESP

By Type:

Conventional

Electric Side Mount

Gas Driven Side Mount

By Application:

Industrial

Oil and Natural Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Horizontal Surface Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 Electric Side Mount

1.2.3 Gas Driven Side Mount

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Oil and Natural Gas Industry

1.3.3 Mining Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Horizontal Surface Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Analysis

3.1 United States Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Analysis

5.1 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Horizontal Surface Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Horizontal Surface Pumps Market Analysis

….contiued

