June 2021 Report on Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Single Serve Coffee, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Single Serve Coffee industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
The Black & Decker Corporation
Sunbeam Products
De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.
LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA
Nestlé Nespresso S.A.
Hamilton Beach Brands
JURA Elektroapparate AG
Keurig Green Mountain
BUNN
Cuisinart
By Type:
12 oz and Below
Above 12 oz
By Application:
Online
Offline
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Single Serve Coffee Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 12 oz and Below
1.2.2 Above 12 oz
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Online
1.3.2 Offline
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Single Serve Coffee Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Single Serve Coffee Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Single Serve Coffee (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Single Serve Coffee (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Single Serve Coffee (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
3.1 United States Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
5.1 China Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
8.1 India Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 The Black & Decker Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 The Black & Decker Corporation Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 The Black & Decker Corporation Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.2 Sunbeam Products
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Sunbeam Products Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Sunbeam Products Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.3 De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l. Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l. Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.4 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.5 Nestlé Nespresso S.A.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Nestlé Nespresso S.A. Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Nestlé Nespresso S.A. Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.6 Hamilton Beach Brands
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Hamilton Beach Brands Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Hamilton Beach Brands Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.7 JURA Elektroapparate AG
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 JURA Elektroapparate AG Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 JURA Elektroapparate AG Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.8 Keurig Green Mountain
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Keurig Green Mountain Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Keurig Green Mountain Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.9 BUNN
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 BUNN Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 BUNN Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
11.10 Cuisinart
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
….contiued
