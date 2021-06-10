June 2021 Report on Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Single Serve Coffee, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Single Serve Coffee industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

The Black & Decker Corporation

Sunbeam Products

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

Nestlé Nespresso S.A.

Hamilton Beach Brands

JURA Elektroapparate AG

Keurig Green Mountain

BUNN

Cuisinart

By Type:

12 oz and Below

Above 12 oz

By Application:

Online

Offline

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Single Serve Coffee Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 12 oz and Below

1.2.2 Above 12 oz

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Online

1.3.2 Offline

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Single Serve Coffee Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Single Serve Coffee Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Single Serve Coffee (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Single Serve Coffee (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Single Serve Coffee (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Single Serve Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

3.1 United States Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Single Serve Coffee Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

5.1 China Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Single Serve Coffee Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

8.1 India Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Single Serve Coffee Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 The Black & Decker Corporation

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 The Black & Decker Corporation Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 The Black & Decker Corporation Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.2 Sunbeam Products

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Sunbeam Products Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Sunbeam Products Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.3 De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l. Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l. Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.4 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.5 Nestlé Nespresso S.A.

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Nestlé Nespresso S.A. Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Nestlé Nespresso S.A. Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.6 Hamilton Beach Brands

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Hamilton Beach Brands Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Hamilton Beach Brands Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.7 JURA Elektroapparate AG

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 JURA Elektroapparate AG Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 JURA Elektroapparate AG Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.8 Keurig Green Mountain

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Keurig Green Mountain Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Keurig Green Mountain Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.9 BUNN

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 BUNN Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 BUNN Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

11.10 Cuisinart

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

….contiued

