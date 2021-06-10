Magnetic Sensor Market 2021 : Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario

Global magnetic sensor market size is expected to reach US$ 7.37 Bn by 2026 from US$ 3.35.74 Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.36% during forecast period.

Global magnetic sensor market

Magnetic sensor market is segmented by type, application end user-industry, and region. On the basis of type, market is further divided into Hall Effect, magneto resistive, SQUID, & fluxgate.

Application segment is classified by speed sensing, flow rate sensing, detection/NDT, position sensing, navigation and electronic compass. For end user-industry market is segmented into Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial. Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Magnetic sensors play an important role in providing critical directional information to drones. So there is remarkable growth potential for magnetic sensors in consumer drone applications.Consumer drone industry worldwide if driving the growth of Magnetic sensors.

Era of smart homes and smart consumer electronics and IoT are expected to drive the growth of magnetic sensor market in the forecast period. Also the growing demand of motion games and mobile phones are expected to be the growth drivers for magnetic sensor market worldwide. The introduction of new technologies in applications areas will boost the growth of magnetic sensors attracting the investors.

The magnetic sensor market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is the largest automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing country in the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to see major growth in the magnetic sensor market due to increasing demand from automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors.

Key players profiled, analyzed and bench-marked in the report are

Asahi Kasei MicroDevices, Honeywell, Allegro Microsystems, TDK Corporation, AMS infineon Technologies, TE Connectivity, MELEXIX, NXP Semiconductors, Kohshin Electric, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Memsic Corporation, MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd, NVE Corporation, Magnetic Sensors Corporation, exas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., Diodes Incorporated.

