Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Size, Share, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook 2027 | Says TMR Analyst

Market Scenario

Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is segmented by type, product, animal, application and by region. In terms of type Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is further classified into Benchtop and portable. Instruments, Consumables are the product segment of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. Companion Animals and Livestock are the animals of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. Blood Chemistry Analysis, Urinalysis, Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis and Glucose Monitoring are the application of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. Geographically Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

global veterinary chemistry analyzer market

On the basis of type, Benchtop veterinary chemistry analyzers segment contributed over half of the revenue generation in 2017. These analyzers are efficient in diagnosing certain diseases in pets, which is one of the major factors contributing to the largest share held by this segment. Portable analyzers facilitate bedside monitoring and are mobile. The segment is estimated to post a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The consumables segment commanded the leading revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to post the fastest growth over the forecast period. The instruments segment is expected to progress at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to advancements in products.

The companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. This segment is also expected to register the high growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for testing prevalence of various diseases in the animals is projected to contribute towards the global market growth of veterinary chemistry analyzers over the forecast period.

The blood chemistry analysis segment dominated the veterinary chemistry analyzer market in terms of revenue in 2017, owing to increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and rising number of veterinary practitioners.

The report also provides the detailed geographic analysis of the veterinary chemistry analyzer market covering developed and emerging economies. North America accounted for approximately 40.0% of the market in 2017, owing to increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and growing demand for pet insurance. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the next decade due to increasing pet ownership in countries such as India and China. In 2017, the U.S. attributed the largest share of the developed market owing to its well-established animal healthcare systems.

The Global veterinary chemistry analyzers market is dominated by various players such as Abaxis Inc., Alfa Wassermann Inc., Arkray Inc., Biochemical Systems International Srl, Chengdu Seamaty Animal Co Ltd., Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Diconex SA, Elitechgroup, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Urit Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd.

The Scope of Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market:

Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Type:

• Benchtop

• Portable

Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Product:

• Instruments

• Consumables

Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Animal:

• Companion Animals

• Livestock

Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Application:

• Blood Chemistry Analysis

• Urinalysis

• Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis

• Glucose Monitoring

Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market Report:

• Abaxis Inc.

• Alfa Wassermann Inc.

• Arkray Inc.

• Biochemical Systems International Srl

• Chengdu Seamaty Animal Co Ltd.

• Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

• Diconex SA

• Elitechgroup

• Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

• Heska Corporation

• Idexx Laboratories Inc.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Urit Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd.