HDPE Pipes Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027

Market Scenario

Global HDPE Pipes Market was valued at US$ 11.57 Bn in 2017, global market size forecasted to reach US$ 18.15 Bn by the end of 2026, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% between 2017 and 2026.

Global HDPE Pipes Market is segmented by type, by sales channel, by application and, region. In terms of type, Global HDPE Pipes market is classified into PE 100 and PE 80. Direct sales and Distribution sales are the sales channel of the global HDPE pipes market. Water supply, oil & gas, sewage system and agriculture are the application segments of HDPE pipes market. Geographically Global HDPE pipes market is segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

High density polyethylene pipes are made from graded raw material such as PE 80 and PE 100. They are considered to be one of the most premier mediums of conveying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. One of the major advantages of utilizing HDPE pipes is that they are six to eight times lighter than the conventional cast iron and galvanized iron pipes. In addition, they are non-corrosive in nature, which makes them suitable for water transportation.

Get An Exclusive Sample Of the Research Report at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11015

Global HDPE Pipes Market

On the basis of type, The Global HDPE pipes market is divided into two segment. The PE 100 is projected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast owing to increase in use of water supply and agriculture.

Based on application, the market is segmented into oil & gas pipe, agricultural irrigation pipe, water supply pipe, sewage system pipe and others. The water supply pipe and sewage system segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to rise in demand for water infrastructure due to growing population.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific followed by North America is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in investment in the polyethylene industry.

Key manufacturers of various grades in the high density polyethylene market are The Dow Chemical Company, Petro China Company Limited, Borealis AG, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd., Lyondell Basell industries NV, Formosa Plastics Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Braskem S.A, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Dura-Line Corp. (Audax Group), Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Ltd, IPEX Inc., Kanaflex Corporation Co., Ltd., National Pipe & Plastics Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, WL Plastics Inc., United Poly Systems LLC., Aliaxis, Kubota-C.I., Olayan Group, Pexmart, Ginde Pipe, LESSO, Bosoar Pip.

Scope of Global HDPE Pipes Market Report:

Global HDPE Pipes Market by Type:

• PE80 Pipe

• PE100 Pipe

Global HDPE Pipes Market by Sales Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Distribution Sales

Global HDPE Pipes Market by Application:

• Water Supply

• Oil and Gas

• Sewage Systems

• Agricultural Applications

Global HDPE Pipes Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global HDPE Pipes Market Report:

Buy Now report with Analysis of COVID-19 at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11015/Single

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Petro China Company Limited

• Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd.

• Lyondell Basell industries NV

• Formosa Plastics Corp.

• Exxon Mobil Corp.

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.

• Braskem S.A

• Honam Petrochemical Corporation

• Dura-Line Corp. (Audax Group)

• Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Ltd

• IPEX Inc.

• Kanaflex Corporation Co.

• National Pipe & Plastics

• Reliance Industries Limited

• WL Plastics Inc.

• United Poly Systems LLC.

• Aliaxis

• Kubota-C.I.

• Olayan Group

• Pexmart

• Ginde Pipe

• LESSO

• Bosoar Pip