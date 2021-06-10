Telemedicine Technologies and Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2027| TMR Report

Market Scenario

Global Telemedicine Technologies and Service Market size was US$ 31.2 Bn in 2017 and estimated to reach US$ 72.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.12 % during the forecast period.

Telemedicine technologies and service market are segmented by components, specialty, services, and region. On basis of components, a market is divided into services, hardware, and software. Based on specialty, telemedicine technologies and service market are divided by cardiology, dermatology, neurology, orthopedic, emergency care, internal medicine, and gynecology. On basis of services, a market is divided into teleconsultation, telemonitoring, tele-education, telecare, tele-training, and telesurgery. Geographically market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The growing demand for multidimensional approaches in healthcare is an important factor for the growth of the market. The drive for telemedicine technologies and services from the increasing need for innovative and cost-effective ICT-based medical services to increase the quality of patient care. The implementation of telemedicine is increasing worldwide. On another hand, the lack of a refund, regulatory issues, lack of physician knowledge and acceptance are some of the factors limiting the growth of the telemedicine market.

North America dominates the global telemedicine market with the highest market share. The use of telemedicine programs is integrated into more than half of all U.S. hospitals, and into specialty departments, private physician offices, home health agencies, homes, and workplaces. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operated in telemedicine technologies and service market are Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., MindChild Medical, and Abbott, LifeWatch AG, General Electric Company, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Cardiocom, LLC, InTouch Technologies, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CISCO Systems, McKesson Corporation, Telemedicine, Inc.

