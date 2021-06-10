Smart Baby Thermometers Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2029: Trends Market Research

A smart baby thermometer records, monitors, and controls body temperatures. The thermometer is integrated with mobile apps and other interfaces. The global smart baby thermometers market was USD 37.62 million in 2018 and will reach USD 64.52 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

The Americas are major contributors to the market due to increase in middle-income population and large number of technology adopters. A large number of smart baby thermometer manufacturers are heavily investing in various countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Drivers vs Constraints

Lifestyle advancements and rising child health concerns are the primary factors for the growth of the market. The ease use of devices is also a reason for the adoption of these devices. However, the risk associated with the smart baby thermometers is hindering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Kinsa has launched a new wireless version of its device, called Kinsa QuickCare, after securing FDA clearance.

