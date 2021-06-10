June 2021 Report on Global Automatic Sorting System Market Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automatic Sorting System, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automatic Sorting System industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
OptiBag Systems AB – Envac Optibag
COTAO
ESG Systems
Recycle Systems
Valvan Baling Systems NV
SSI Shredding Systems, Inc.
K&K Environmental, LLC
Equinox Global Services
ULMA Handing System
Envirocombustion Systems Limited
Protea Limited
REDWAVE a division of BT-Wolfgang Binder
Vulcan Systems
Advanced Sorting Machines (ASM) Srl
Schouten Sorting Equipment BV
Ludden & Mennekes Entsorgungs-Systeme GmbH
Egemin Automation
XiangTanJIaRuiDa
Sort-Rite International, Inc.
Compac Sorting Equipment Inc.
Saiki automation system
By Type:
Pusher sorting system
Carbel Sorting
Line shaft Diverter
Swing Arm Diverter
By Application:
Retail and wholesale DCs
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries
E-commerce and mail order companies
Mail sorting centres
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1.1 Automatic Sorting System Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Pusher sorting system
1.2.2 Carbel Sorting
1.2.3 Line shaft Diverter
1.2.4 Swing Arm Diverter
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Retail and wholesale DCs
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries
1.3.4 E-commerce and mail order companies
1.3.5 Mail sorting centres
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Automatic Sorting System Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Automatic Sorting System Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Automatic Sorting System (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Automatic Sorting System (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automatic Sorting System (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Automatic Sorting System Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automatic Sorting System Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
…continued
