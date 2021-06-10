North America Travel Vaccines Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Travel Vaccines Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The North America Travel Vaccines Market Size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Travel vaccines refer to immunization shots that are taken by travelers before traveling to certain parts of the world where there is a higher risk of developing specific diseases. Vaccines are biological preparations that assist the human body in building immunity against certain viral and microbial invasions. They function by administering disease-causing microbes into the bloodstream that triggers the formation of antibodies to fight off the same in the body. Travel vaccines are required to be taken by individuals at least 4 to 6 weeks before traveling for the immunization to work effectively.

Market Trends:

The North America travel vaccines market is primarily driven by the increasing occurrence of infectious and travel-related diseases across the globe. With rapid globalization and reduced international airfares, there has been a rise in international tourism, which has contributed to the escalating demand for travel vaccines. Moreover, governments across the North American region are mandating vaccinations before visiting specific destinations that have a high prevalence of infectious diseases. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of combination vaccines and the growing preference for needle-free vaccination techniques in the region.

North America Travel Vaccines Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Composition and Disease.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Composition:

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Market by Disease:

Hepatitis A

DPT

Yellow Fever

Typhoid

Hepatitis B

Measles and Mumps

Rabies

Meningococcal

Varicella

Japanese Encephalitis

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

