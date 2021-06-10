Shrimp Market 2021-26: Global Research, Key Players, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shrimp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global shrimp market reached a volume of 8.12 Million Tons in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Shrimp is a decapod crustacean, belonging to the class Malacostraca, found across coasts and freshwater lakes and rivers. It is one of the most common and popular types of seafood consumed worldwide. Shrimps are rich in proteins, selenium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins and have low amounts of saturated fat. As a result, shrimps help in managing weight, improving heart health, lowering blood pressure, etc.

Global Shrimp Market Trends:

The changing consumer inclination from high-calorie food items towards a protein-rich diet is primarily driving the market for shrimps across the globe. Moreover, the processed and frozen shrimp products are usually affordable, easy to cook, long-lasting, and readily available across multiple online and offline distribution channels. As a result, these food products are experiencing high demand among working individuals with sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules. Furthermore, the emergence of organic product variants that are free from antibiotics and growth inducing hormones, is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing participation of numerous government bodies to encourage shrimp farming practices by the provision of fiscal reliefs and incentives to farmers is expected to further augment the global shrimp market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

Penaeus vannamei

Penaeus monodon

Macrobrachium rosenbergii

Others

Breakup by Shrimp Size:

<21

21-25

26-30

31-40

41-50

51-60

61-70

>70

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Sales

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

