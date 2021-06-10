Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global polyurethane (PU) foam market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.

Polyurethane foam refers to a synthetic polymer that insulates and protects materials against moisture, abrasion, temperature, impact, and corrosion. It is hypoallergenic, durable, non-toxic, and can rapidly react with moisture. As a result, PU foam is widely utilized across diverse industries, including automotive, packaging, electronics, construction, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding construction industry and increasing product demand in the furnishing sector are primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams for applying coatings, paints, and adhesives is also propelling the global market for PU foam. Besides this, the introduction of several bio-based polyols to manufacture polyurethane foam with minimal or no carbon emissions is further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, PU foams are extensively adopted in the automotive industry to produce lightweight automobile components, such as dashboards, airbags, armrests, etc. Additionally, the expanding product utilization in the packaging industry is further expected to drive the global market for PU foam in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Foamcraft Inc.

Future Foam Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Recticel NV/SA

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

UFP Technologies Inc.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of structure, product type, density, end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Structure:

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Breakup by Product Type:

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

Breakup by Density:

Low Density

Medium Density

High Density

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Bedding and Furniture

Building and Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Footwear

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

