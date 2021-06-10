Software Defined Radio Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Software Defined Radio Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global software defined radio market reached a value of US$ 27.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The software-defined radio (SDR) stands for a radio frequency communication tool that performs signal-processing functions using a computer’s software. It works through a receiver, transmitter, software application, and various other auxiliary systems that operate amplifiers, mixers, filters, modulators/demodulators, and detectors. SDR works at a broad frequency range by default, along with being re-configurable pertaining to multiple radios with a single unit. Furthermore, it also provides enhanced agility, cost-efficiency, and interoperability to the user.
Market Trends
The rising military modernization and enhanced situational awareness have led to the increased demand for advanced communication systems, such as SDRs, in the military sector. It allows military units to facilitate defense communication systems without any hardware constraints. Furthermore, the telecommunication industry is widely integrating SDR with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to meet the growing demand for more stable connections and high-speed data. Additionally, the introduction of next-generation internet protocol (IP) systems providing high compatibility with 4G and other wireless spectrums is also bolstering the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by gravitation from analog to digital SDR since it performs as the base technology in delivering telecommunication services. Furthermore, the emergence of Internet-of-Things (IoT), coupled with extensive R&D activities in the telecommunications field, will continue to drive the global market for SDR in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- ASELSAN A.Ş
- BAE Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)
- L3harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- Thales Group
- ZTE Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, component, platform, frequency band, and geography.
Breakup by Type:
- Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)
- Cognitive Radio
- General Purpose Radio
- Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Commercial
- Telecommunication
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Transmitter
- Receiver
- Auxiliary System
- Software
Breakup by Platform:
- Land
- Airborne
- Naval
- Space
Breakup by Frequency Band:
- High Frequency
- Very High Frequency
- Ultra-High Frequency
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
