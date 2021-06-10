Refractories Market Report 2021 Industry Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, the global refractories market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the global refractories market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Refractories refer to the inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials equipped to resist high industrial temperature and pressure. Few refractory materials include fireclay, high alumina minerals, silica, magnesite, chromite, etc. They are used in boilers and furnaces to suppress heat and protect the processing equipment from high temperatures. They are available in various shapes and sizes that can be pressed or molded as per the requirements. Refractories are used across industries, including iron and steel manufacturing, energy, chemical, non-ferrous metals, glass, cement, and ceramics.
Market Trends
The growing steel industry, along with the elevating infrastructure development, is augmenting the demand for refractory materials. These materials exhibit higher-temperature resistance than conventional ones, thereby positively influencing the market growth. The widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for several construction applications is also inflating the global market. Additionally, the high prevalence of recycling refractory materials for steel production is also augmenting the market growth. The growing popularity of refractories in various sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and electrical, is anticipated to drive the market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Coorstek Inc.
- Imerys Usa Inc.
- Krosaki Harima Corporation
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Refratechnik Holding GmbH
- RHI Magnesita GmbH
- Vesuvius Plc
The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and geography
Breakup by Form:
- Shaped Refractories
- Unshaped Refractories
Breakup by Alkalinity:
- Acidic and Neutral
- Basic
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
- Dry Press Process
- Fused Cast
- Hand Molded
- Formed
- Unformed
Breakup by Composition:
- Clay-Based
- Nonclay-Based
Breakup by Refractory Mineral:
- Graphite
- Magnesite
- Chromite
- Silica
- High Alumina
- Zirconia
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Iron and Steel
- Cement
- Non-Ferrous Metals
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
