Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report 2021-2026, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global disaster recovery as a service market to grow at a CAGR of 18.40% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a third-party cloud computing and backup service model. It helps in recovering data centers and virtual servers in case of a natural or man-made disaster. The backup is usually made on public, private, or hybrid cloud storage. DRaaS finds extensive applications across diverse industries as it protects confidential information and ensures smoother business operations by reducing downtime and disruptions.
Market Trends
Rapid digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors, has augmented the global market for DRaaS. Furthermore, the increasing traction of DRaaS for mitigating the need for secondary recovery tools further propels the service demand. The growing penetration of DRaaS to escalate the data recovery process with minimal complexities is also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness towards the recovery benefits of DRaaS has propagated its utilization across small- and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as the advent of intelligent data replication, automated testing and virtual machine inventory, are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing incidences of cyber-attacks and extensive R&D activities across the globe are expected to burgeon the demand for DRaaS in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Amazon Web Services
- Bluelock LLC
- C and W Business Ltd
- Geminare Incorporated
- IBM Corporation
- iLand Internet Solutions Corporation
- Infrascale Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Recovery Point Systems Inc.
- Sungard Availability Services LP
- TierPoint LLC
The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type, service provider, deployment model, end-user and geography.
Breakup by Service Type:
- Backup and Recovery Services
- Real-time Replication Services
- Data Protection Services
- Professional Services
- Training, Education, and Consulting Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Breakup by Service Provider:
- Cloud Service Providers
- Managed Service Providers
- Telecom and Communication Service Providers
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Model:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by End-User:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Other
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
