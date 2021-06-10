Machine Tools Market Outlook 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Machine Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global machine tools market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global machine tools market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Machine tools are stationary, power-driven equipment utilized for cutting or forming metals and other hard materials. They generally shape the workpiece by removing the extra material and aid in performing operations such as drilling, grinding, abrading and nibbling. Modern machine tools are numerically, or computer controlled, which enhances the product uniformity and reduces the human interaction required in the process. At present, an array of machine tools are available in the market, ranging from small workbench mounted instruments to large devices.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Machine Tools Market Trends:

Machine tools shape and process metals into components, which are further used in the manufacturing of durable goods as well as other machines. As a result, they find vast applications in industries including aerospace, automotive, electronics and precision engineering. Rapid development in these industries is one of the major factors that are strengthening the growth of the machine tools market. Moreover, the introduction of advanced processes such as lasers, ultrasonics, high-pressure water jets and plasma streams in machine tool applications has helped in improving the speed and precision of the machining process. Apart from this, consumers are shifting toward automated higher-end technologies with better performance, stability and accuracy. In line with this, manufacturers have introduced products with linear drives, which are considerably faster and more accurate than their non-linear counterparts. They have also developed 5-axis technology that enables the convenient production of complex parts. Another major trend in the market is the increasing automation of tasks ranging from material handling to tool changing. The focus has also shifted toward the development of interconnected systems and user-friendly software that enable users to include specifications and additional characteristics in the final product.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Tool Type:

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Accessories

Breakup by Technology Type:

Conventional

CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Precision Engineering

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

