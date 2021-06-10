Acetylene Gas Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players And Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Acetylene Gas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global acetylene gas market exhibited steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global acetylene gas market to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026. Also known as ethyne, acetylene (C 2 H 2 ) is a flammable, colorless gas produced from hydrocarbon sources, such as naphtha, crude oil and coal. It has a faint garlic-like odor due to the presence of phosphine and becomes highly explosive when heated, liquefied, compressed or mixed with air. It is widely utilized as a fuel, chemical building block and raw material in the production of polyester plastics and polyurethane. Moreover, acetylene is one of the most preferred gases used in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive and transportation, for oxyacetylene welding and cutting.

Global Acetylene Gas Market Trends:

Acetylene gas is utilized in synthesizing chemicals, such as acetic acid, acetaldehyde and acetic anhydride. Moreover, as it assists in creating lubrication between the surface of different materials, it finds applications in the glass and materials processing industries for carbon coating. Apart from this, acetylene gas is used for various metalworking applications, such as brazing, welding, soldering, heat treating and oxyacetylene cutting. Furthermore, on account of rising environmental concerns and stringent government policies, leading players are increasing their R&D activities to generate acetylene gas from biogas and other bio-based fuels. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have declared complete lockdowns. This, in confluence with the unavailability of labor and disruptions in the supply chain, has led to the temporary closure of manufacturing units. Although the market is negatively impacted by the spread of the pandemic, it is anticipated to revive once normalcy is regained.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Airgas, Inc.

BASF SE

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Gulf Cyro

Hebei Xingyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ilmo Products Company

Linde Plc

Praxair, Inc.

Shandong Xinlong Group Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd

Breakup by Production Method:

Calcium Carbide

Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis

Breakup by Application:

Chemical Synthesis

Welding and Cutting

Metal Fabrication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

