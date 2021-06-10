Digital Asset Management Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Share, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital asset management market size reached around US$ 3.88 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Digital assets refer to documents, audio, animation, pictures, and other media content that requires proper rights to use them. Digital asset management (DAM) is a system that helps in storing, organizing, sharing, and retrieving digital assets at a centralized location. It helps in increasing the security and searchability of digital content in a cost-effective manner. DAM solutions also lead to an enhancement of team creativity by automating workflow, quick retrieval of media files and backup, and permission management via copyright functionality. Cloud DAM is designed with a user-friendly interface, due to which it is can be easily utilized by any member of the organization. As a result, DAM is increasingly being used in a range of industries such as information technology (IT), manufacturing, and retail.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The rising adoption of DAM software can be accredited to its numerous benefits like real-time access to digital content across different departments, risk reduction of organizational data and asset misuse, and less operational costs. Apart from this, the emerging trend of digital marketing has increased overall online data, thereby creating opportunities for DAM software integration. The proliferation of social media platforms is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, global lockdowns due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) compelled most organizations to digitize their work in order to hold their market position. This has led to a rise in the integration of DAM software in different organizations as it maintains the workflow and has a high return on investments (ROI). Additionally, the emergence of the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and face recognition services, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cognizant Technology Solutions

OpenText Corporation

Adam Software

Canto Inc.

Celum

North Plains Systems

Mediabeacon Inc.

IBM Corporation

Widen Enterprises Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QBank

Webdam Inc

Breakup by Type:

Brand Asset Management System

Library Asset Management System

Production Asset Management System

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services Consulting System Integration Support and Maintenance



Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing

Broadcast and Publishing

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

