Microinsurance Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth Rate, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global microinsurance market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global microinsurance market to reach a value of US$ 103.5 Billion by 2026. Microinsurance is a division of microfinance that provides insurance plans to the under-served or low-income section of the society. These plans include low premiums as they are tailored according to needs of the consumers. There are four basic methods and models available in the market that can be used for providing microinsurance, namely full-service, community-based or mutual, partner-agent and provider-driven models. Nowadays, microinsurance products are delivered to target users through numerous institutional channels, which include licensed insurers, healthcare providers, microfinance institutions, community-based organizations and non-governmental organizations.

Global Microinsurance Market Trends:

The expansion of the insurance sector on a global level is one of the key factors providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, microinsurance is gaining popularity on account of its affordability and the transparent dynamics between the insurance taker and service provider. Also, several organizations and companies are employing virtual networks and multichannel interaction platforms to provide incentives, and build a value chain in the microinsurance business. This, along with the advent of consumer-friendly insurance models, like the peer-to-peer model, is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, constant improvements in regulatory policies, especially across developing economies, is creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, in 2018, as an effort to increase the penetration of insurance in India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) permitted the distribution of all microinsurance products through point-of-sales (PoS).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Property Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Index Insurance

Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

Others

Breakup by Provider:

Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

Breakup by Model Type:

Partner Agent Model

Full-Service Model

Provider Driven Model

Community-Based/Mutual Model

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

