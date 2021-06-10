Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Key Drivers, and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vaccine storage and packaging market is currently witnessing strong growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during 2021-2026. Vaccine storage and packaging are laboratory devices that are utilized to preserve and store vaccines in optimum temperatures and ensure proper handling of vaccine vials and ampoules during transportation and storage. These storage solutions, including refrigerators and freezers, are widely available in a vast range of capacities that vary depending upon the user requirements. Since exposure to temperatures outside the recommended range can reduce the potency and protection offered by the vaccines, they are packed in individual cylindrical vials and then bundled together in inner containers called cold boxes and vaccine carriers. Consequently, these devices are extensively used across blood banks, hospitals, pharmacies, medical laboratories, and other healthcare centers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-storage-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of numerous viral infections and immunological disorders, which have impelled the need for efficient vaccine storage and packaging facilities. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses regarding early diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases has provided an impetus to the demand for protective vaccines, which, in turn, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. This is being supported by the increasing focus of several governments on immunization programs, which has contributed to the escalating requirement for vaccine storage and packaging solutions across public clinics, hospitals and vaccination centers. The market is further driven by the continual technological advancements in cold chain facilities, which has led to the advent of storage solutions that offer minimal risks of vaccine freezing and improved quality control. Apart from this, the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 has created an escalating need for efficient storage and packaging equipment across the globe. Cold chain logistics companies are actively investing in the development of their infrastructure due to the rising requirement for efficient global distribution of the approved vaccines. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, increasing government support toward research activities and clinical trials, and the growing number of pharma retailers on the global level.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3oaXuHO

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Arctiko A/S

Cardinal Logistics Management Corporation

DHL International GmbH (The Deutsche Post AG)

Lineage Logistics LLC

McKesson Corporation

Nipro Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation

Schenker Aktiengesellschaft (Deutsche Bahn)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Breakup by Segment:

Vaccine Storage

Vaccine Packaging

Vaccine Storage Breakup by Segment:

Storage Equipment Refrigerators Freezers Others

Service Warehouse Storage Services Transportation Services



Vaccine Packaging Breakup by Type:

Packaging Type Vaccine Cool Bags, Vials and Ampoules Corrugated Boxes Others

Packaging Level Primary Secondary Tertiary



Breakup by End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Medical Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-cigarette-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-sanitary-napkin-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-exterior-sheathing-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-caramel-chocolate-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-welding-consumables-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-aquafeed-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-hpmc-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-instant-noodles-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02