Aluminium Extrusion Market 2021-26: Global Industry Trends, Key Players and Growth – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aluminum Extrusion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aluminum extrusion market size reached 28.08 Million Metric Tons in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a volume of 35.47 Million Metric Tons by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.97% during 2021-2026. Aluminum extrusion refers to the process of melting and transforming aluminum alloys into a certain shape by extruding it through a cross-sectional die. Extruded aluminum has a smooth and fine surface finish that can be later buffed, polished, painted or powder-coated depending upon the requirements of the application. It is stable, light in weight, highly malleable in nature and offers excellent ductility. Additionally, it offers numerous benefits as it is corrosion-resistant, requires low maintenance and can be recycled multiple times without losing its integrity. It is also characterized by excellent electrical and thermal conductivity due to which it is increasingly used for numerous application segments across the electrical, automotive, transportation and construction industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminium-extrusion-market/requestsample

Global Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the escalating popularity of green construction. The rising construction activities across the globe, along with an enhanced focus on sustainable development, have impelled the builders to employ energy-efficient and eco-friendly construction materials with improved structural strength and low maintenance requirements. Supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, this is significantly contributing to the uptake of extruded aluminum as a preferred green building material. Moreover, since the usage of extruded aluminum meet the green building standards of numerous countries, including the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in the United States, they are widely utilized by several builders as an indispensable component in construction activities, especially for designing doors, windows and panels in various ongoing projects. Extruded aluminum is increasingly used as a major component for designing key automobile components to reduce their overall weight for improving fuel efficiency and minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which, in turn, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. This is further facilitated by the several favorable initiatives undertaken by various governments to encourage the utilization of eco-friendly vehicles, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/33Zhcgz

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Mill Finished

Anodized

Powder Coated

Breakup by Alloy Type:

1000 Series Aluminum Alloy

2000 Series Aluminum Alloy

3000 Series Aluminum Alloy

5000 Series Aluminum Alloy

6000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7000 Series Aluminum Alloy

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Machinery and Equipment

Consumer Durables

Electrical

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-pollution-mask-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-instant-coffee-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-spray-dried-foods-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/africa-insurance-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indian-online-grocery-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-dna-sequencing-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-adult-diaper-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-cigarette-lighter-market-report-2020-2025-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-e-cigarette-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bangladesh-gravity-based-water-purifier-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indonesia-gravity-based-water-purifier-market-report-2021-2026-industry-key-players-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-02