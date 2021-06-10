Halal Food Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Impact Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global halal food market to exhibit strong growth during the 2021-2026. Halal food products include food items and beverages that are prepared by following the Islamic dietary law. According to this law, numerous items, such as alcohol, pork and its by-products, and animals not killed in the name of Allah or dead before slaughtering, are considered ‘haram’ or impermissible for consumption. Moreover, halal food products are also packaged and stored in containers that have been cleaned according to the prescribed guidelines.

Market Trends:

The increasing Muslim population across the globe, along with their rising disposable incomes, have resulted in the increased consumption of meat. This has augmented the demand for global halal certification of food products, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, several manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios by introducing multiple value-added food items, such as burgers, hot dogs, soups, cookies, etc., to cater to the diverse tastes of the global Muslim population. Moreover, the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms, offering easy payment options and a wide range of halal-certified food products, is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising popularity of halal food among the non-Muslim consumers as a mark of food hygiene and reliability will continue to further propel the global halal food market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

QL Foods

Al Islami Foods

Dagang Halal

Saffron Road Food

Kawan Foods

Janan Meat

Prima Agri-Products

Cargill

BRF

Nestle

Tahira Food

Al-Falah Halal Foods

Breakup by Product:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Oil, Fats & Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

