Spa Market Report 2021-2026, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Spa Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global spa market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Spa refers to a commercial establishment that offers health and beauty management, along with body relaxation services. Several therapeutic treatments, such as massages, steam baths, sauna baths, body scrubs, facials, manicures, pedicures, etc., are some of the common spa services. Numerous customizable treatments are also being offered, which are beneficial for managing stress, detoxifying the body, weight management, medical ailments, and boosting the immune system.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spa-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding wellness and grooming sector, along with the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances, is propelling the global market for spa services. Rapid urbanization and improving consumer living standards are also driving the market growth. Furthermore, due to hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, there is a growing preference for therapeutic spas and floatation therapies to lower anxiety and stress. Other factors, such as rising penetration of social media marketing strategies, an increasing number of spa centers, elevating disposable income levels of the consumers, etc., will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/3vF6WXm

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Canyon Ranch Inc.

Emirates Palace

Four Seasons Hotels Limited

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG

Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp.

Lanserhof GmbH

Marriott International Inc.

Massage Envy Franchising LLC

Planet Beach Franchising Corporation

Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Salon Spa

Hotel and Resort Spa

Medical Spa

Destination Spa

Thermal Spring Spa

Others

Breakup by End User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Others Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antistatic-agents-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800