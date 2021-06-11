Steam Autoclaves Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Forecast and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global steam autoclaves market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A steam autoclave is a machine that uses high steam and pressure for sterilizing industrial equipment and machinery. It is also used for decontaminating surgical and laboratory equipment, solids, liquids, and hollow surfaces. The items are exposed to high steam, pressure, and temperature to kill the harmful pathogens, which are impervious to boiling water and powerful detergents. Steam autoclaves include a control system, thermostatic trap, safety valve, waste-water cooling mechanism, vacuum system, and steam generator. These autoclaves are available in various shapes and sizes, such as table-top, vertical, horizontal, floor standing, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/steam-autoclaves-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Significant growth in the medical sector is primarily driving the market for steam autoclaves. Moreover, the increasing instances of healthcare-associated (HIAs) infections have escalated need for steam autoclaves to sterilize medical equipment and prevent cross-transmission. Furthermore, steam autoclaves also assist in the treatment and proper disposal of biohazardous and medical waste. Besides this, several advanced variants are being launched that are easily transportable, offer improved sterilization capabilities, and require minimum space, thereby further augmenting the market growth. In the coming years, the rising adoption of steam autoclaves in the aerospace and aviation sectors to process high-quality polymer structural components will continue to drive the market growth on a global level.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/3mjb7DY

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Accumax India

Astell Scientific Ltd.

Belimed GmbH (Metall Zug AG)

BMM Weston Ltd.

Consolidated Machine Corporation

Getinge Infection Control AB

LTE Scientific Ltd.

Matachana

Priorclave Ltd.

Steris Corporation

Tuttnauer

Zirbus technology GmbH

The report has segmented the market on the basis of configuration, technology, application and geography.

Breakup by Configuration:

Table Top Steam Autoclaves

Vertical Steam Autoclaves

Horizontal Steam Autoclaves

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Gravity Displacement

Pre-Vacuum

Steam Flush Pressure Pulse

Breakup by Application:

Medical

Laboratory

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-ict-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800