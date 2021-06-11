Steel Rebar Market Report, Size, Share, Outlook, Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global steel rebar market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Steel rebar or reinforcement steel is a steel bar or mesh of steel wire used to reinforce and support concrete and other stone structures. It is manufactured using carbon steel, welded wire fabric, epoxy, stainless steel, galvanized and glass-fiber reinforced polymers, iron, sheet-metal, carbon, sulfur and phosphorus. Steel rebars are available in various sizes and shapes like round, square-twisted, ribbed, stretched and ribbed-twisted. They offer numerous advantages, such as high durability, malleability, tensile strength, and thermal resistance.

Market Trends

Significant growth in the construction industry over the years is primarily driving the market. Steel Rebars are widely used to construct modern infrastructures like skyscrapers, roadways, sewage tunnels, airports and stadiums. They are utilized as prestressed reinforcing bar in construction activities to minimize the slippage and cracking and improve bonding with the cement beams and columns. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the development of thermo-mechanical technology that improves the quality of rebars, are further catalyzing the market growth. Various manufacturers are introducing advanced variants with superior tensile strength, ductility and corrosion resistance properties which will further continue to drive the market for steel rebar in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ArcelorMittal (Mittal Steel Company)

CELSA Steel UK

Commercial Metal Company

Daido Steel Co. Ltd

Gerdau SA

Hyundai Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

Steel Authority of India

Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, process, finishing type, end use and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Deformed

Mild

Breakup by Process:

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Electric Arc Furnace

Breakup by Finishing Type:

Epoxy

Coated

Black

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

