Distributed Control System (DCS) Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global distributed control systems (DCS) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A distributed control system (DCS) is an automated management solution that regulates various industrial processes. It consists of various local controllers for plant control that are connected to a high-speed communication network. It performs several functions, such as data acquisition, data presentation, process control, process supervision, and reporting information. DCS also minimizes the risks of component failure and enables timely upgradation of outdated technologies. Compared to the conventionally used centralized control systems, it can be used for large and complex industrial verticals, such as oil and gas, food and beverage, nuclear power, wastewater management, automotive, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding oil and gas industry and increasing adoption of automated machinery are primarily driving the market for DCS. Moreover, the growing need for efficient optimization solutions in the energy generation sector is positively influencing the market growth. DCS allows the operators to individually access, control and monitor plant components, manage databases, and regulate logic and system security systems, thereby experiencing high demand on a global level. Additionally, the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions will continue to drive the global market for DCS in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABB Ltd. (SWX: ABBN)

Azbil Corporation (TYO: 6845)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TYO: 7211)

Omron Corporation (TYO: 6645)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK)

Schneider Electric SE (EPA: SU)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SIE)

Toshiba Corporation. (ETR: SIE)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, process, application and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Process:

Continuous Process

Batch-oriented Process

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Mining and Metals

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

