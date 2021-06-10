Failure Analysis Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Failure Analysis Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global failure analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.

Failure analysis refers to the science and technique of investigating the cause of failure of a product or material to take corrective actions for fixing the problem and mitigating against future losses. The failed product is examined with different methods such as failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA), Ishikawa “fishbone” diagrams, and fault-tree analysis (FTA). It is undertaken across various branches of the manufacturing industry to prevent material defects and misuse that can lead to failure.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Failure Analysis Market Trends:

The global failure analysis market is primarily driven by the increasing imposition of strict regional and international regulations to ensure safety at industrial workplaces. Apart from this, failure analysis improves future products and processes and prevents financial losses and penalties. As a result, it is also used across various industries such as electronics and semiconductors, automobiles, and aerospace. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of nanotechnology and regenerative medicine are also propelling the growth of the market.

Global Failure Analysis Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

A&D Company Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.)

Horiba Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

JEOL Ltd.

Motion X Corporation

Tescan Orsay Holding A.S.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, equipment, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Equipment:

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Dual Beam System

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX) Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

Broad Ion Milling (BIM)

Relative Ion Etching (RIE)

Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Defense

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

