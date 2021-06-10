North America Portable Generator Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Portable Generator Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The North America Portable Generator Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Portable generators refer to backup devices that are designed to provide electricity to vital appliances during power outages. They use internal combustion engines to convert an on-board alternator for power generation. They also consist of starters, fuel tanks and outlets that are assembled in a single unit. These devices are commonly utilized across homes, offices and retail shops where power outages are frequent.

Market Trends:

The portable generator market in North America is majorly driven by the increasing product utilization across the construction sector. They are used in building sites to facilitate the operation of power tools with minimal fuel consumption. Moreover, the increasing incidences of power outages across the residential sector in the region have also impelled the uptake of portable generators. The market is further driven by the growing dependency of the masses on connected devices. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising prevalence of weather-related power outages due to natural calamities across North America and the introduction of portable generators with lower greenhouse gas emissions in the market.

North America Portable Generator Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Fuel Type, Application and Power Output.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Market by Fuel Type:

Portable Diesel Generators

Portable Gas Generators

Others

Market by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Market by Power Output:

Less than 3 kW

3-10kW

More than 10kW

