Food Intolerance Products Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Food Intolerance Products Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global food intolerance products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Food intolerance products comprise gluten, lactose, and sugar-free products, such as potato starch, chickpeas, flour-made using rice, and meat and dairy alternatives. They are mainly consumed by individuals who are unable to digest gluten and lactose. As they aid in preventing bloating, sore throat, migraine, the demand for these products is escalating around the world.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Food Intolerance Products Market Trends:

At present, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of coeliac diseases and lactose intolerance among individuals. This, in confluence with the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of vegan, gluten- and lactose-free food products, is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, several food manufacturers are focusing on producing nutrient-rich and flavorful food variants. They are also investing in promotional campaigns to expand their reach. This, along with the development of technologically advanced testing methods to diagnose intolerance and food allergies, is projected to stimulate the market growth.

Global Food Intolerance Products Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Nutrition, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Boulder Brands Inc. (Pinnacle Foods Inc.), Conagra Brands Inc., Danone S.A., Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Fifty-50 Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Dairy and Dairy Alternatives

Meat and Seafood Products

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Diabetes-Free Food

Gluten-Free Food

Lactose-Free Food

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada

Asia Pacific:China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other

Middle East and Africa:

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

