Iris Recognition Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demands and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Iris Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global iris recognition market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global iris recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 23% during 2021-2026. Iris recognition is a method of identifying distinct patterns present within the iris of an individual’s eye. It is used as a method of biometric identification that uses visible and near-infrared light and a digital camera for capturing a high-resolution contrasting photograph of the iris. Specialized computer programs are also utilized in this method to compare the clicked photograph with millions of images per second that are categorized in a database. This fast and contactless method is used as a means of verifying a person’s authentication. Iris recognition is also considered to be much more reliable and convenient as compared to the other biometric verification methods, including face recognition and fingerprint scanning. As a result, it is widely used across various establishments, such as airports and organizations, to prevent unauthorized access.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing requirement for efficient security systems. In line with this, growing incidences of security breaches, along with the rising number of terrorist attacks and cybercrimes, have propelled the demand for reliable biometric systems. Furthermore, the entry and exit points of numerous government facilities have been equipped with iris recognition to improve safety conditions. Apart from this, this method of biometric verification is extensively utilized by the healthcare sector to address patient identity challenges. It is also being used for automating pharmacy dispensing and providing enhanced administrative efficiency in the medical field, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, market players are integrating iris recognition technology with consumer electronics to offer a superior experience and enhanced security to the users. For instance, Samsung, a South Korean technological giant, has introduced a series of smartphones, which utilize iris recognition as a fool-proof method for securing personal data. The adoption of iris scanning by the banking sector is also anticipated to facilitate the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these Key Players Include:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IrisGuard

M2SYS Technology

Gemalto N.V.

IRITECH, INC.

SRI International

HID Global Corporation

EyeLock LLC

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software.

Market Breakup by Product Integration:

Smartphones

Tablets

Notebooks

Scanners

PCs/laptops

Smartwatches

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

