Self Care Medical Devices Market Outlook 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Price, Industry Demand, and Forecast

According to latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Self-Care Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global self-care medical devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global self-care medical devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Self-care medical devices refer to instruments that are used by patients to monitor physiological changes without the involvement of medical professionals. These devices aid in tracking or observing parameters such as blood pressure, glucose levels, body temperature, and peak expiratory flow rate. They also provide indications about the current status of chronic illnesses which are necessary for optimizing the patient’s treatment. Nowadays, several self-care devices, such as wearable and smart trackers, are gaining popularity across the globe as they offer a convenient means of monitoring patient health and enable the timely diagnosis of an ailment.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market Trends:

With a rise in the number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases, as well as the continuous advancements in technology, patients are shifting toward more sophisticated devices to self-monitor their physical well-being. In addition to this, several medical associations are conducting programs to create awareness among patients about the benefits of self-care medical devices. These cost-effective tools help to reduce the patient burden in terms of hospital visits for minor medical conditions, which in turn has increased their sales. Consequently, manufacturers are investing substantially in research and development (R&D) to introduce devices that can gauge physiological changes more accurately. Also, several leading players are offering portable and easy-to-use devices by incorporating precise sensors that enable patients to keep a regular check on their health irregularities.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Medtronic plc. (MDT) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Bayer HealthCare LLC (BAYRY) Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg (PHG) General Electric Company (GE) FF. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (RHHBY) ResMed Inc. (RMD) OMRON CORP (OMRNY) Martifarm Ltd. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Baxter International Inc. (BAX) B. Braun Melsungen.

Market Breakup by Device Type:

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) PD Sleep Apnea Devices Insulin Pumps Body Temperature Monitors Inhalers Pedometers Blood Pressure Monitors Nebulizers Male External Catheters Holter Monitors Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Geriatric Pediatrics Adults Pregnant Women Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies Online Stores Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

