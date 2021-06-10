Enteric Disease Testing Market 2020-25: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest IMARC Group report, titled “Enteric Disease Testing Market Share : Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global enteric disease testing market expected to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Enteric diseases are caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated by microbial toxins and microorganisms. These microorganisms enter through the mouth by coming in contact with an infected person’s feces or with animals and their environments, attacking the gastrointestinal tract. Enteric diseases can cause symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, abdominal cramps, and a loss of appetite. In recent years, the approval for the commercialization of novel technologies and the launch of new products have revolutionized enteric disease testing.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Trends:
The increasing cases of enteric diseases, such as cholera, amebiasis, Campylobacteriosis and Hepatitis A, represent the primary factor that positively impacts the global enteric disease testing market. This can be attributed to the unhygienic conditions, unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation. Besides this, with the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), testing for enteric diseases has increased as the virus is variably found in human enteric samples during the course of infection. As a result, many healthcare centers are undertaking research to discover the co-relation between enteric disease and COVID-19. Furthermore, as individuals are becoming more aware of the benefits of early diagnosis, they are increasingly opting for the testing of enteric diseases. The leading healthcare companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to advance the enteric disease testing technologies to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Some of the other factors, such as improving healthcare infrastructure, various technological advancements and the emerging trend of medical tourism, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.
Global Enteric Disease Testing 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Abbott Laboratories, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomerica Inc., Biomérieux SA, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Coris BioConcept, DiaSorin, Meridian Bioscience Inc. and Quest Diagnostics.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, technique, disease type and end-user.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Reagents and Consumables
- Equipment
Breakup by Technique:
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Immunodiagnostics
Breakup by Disease Type:
- Bacterial Enteric Disease
- Viral Enteric Disease
- Parasitic Enteric Disease
Breakup by End User:
- Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories
- Independent Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
