Enteric Disease Testing Market 2020-25: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest IMARC Group report, titled “Enteric Disease Testing Market Share : Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global enteric disease testing market expected to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Enteric diseases are caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated by microbial toxins and microorganisms. These microorganisms enter through the mouth by coming in contact with an infected person’s feces or with animals and their environments, attacking the gastrointestinal tract. Enteric diseases can cause symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, abdominal cramps, and a loss of appetite. In recent years, the approval for the commercialization of novel technologies and the launch of new products have revolutionized enteric disease testing.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Trends:

The increasing cases of enteric diseases, such as cholera, amebiasis, Campylobacteriosis and Hepatitis A, represent the primary factor that positively impacts the global enteric disease testing market. This can be attributed to the unhygienic conditions, unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation. Besides this, with the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), testing for enteric diseases has increased as the virus is variably found in human enteric samples during the course of infection. As a result, many healthcare centers are undertaking research to discover the co-relation between enteric disease and COVID-19. Furthermore, as individuals are becoming more aware of the benefits of early diagnosis, they are increasingly opting for the testing of enteric diseases. The leading healthcare companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to advance the enteric disease testing technologies to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Some of the other factors, such as improving healthcare infrastructure, various technological advancements and the emerging trend of medical tourism, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteric-disease-testing-market/requestsample

Global Enteric Disease Testing 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomerica Inc., Biomérieux SA, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Coris BioConcept, DiaSorin, Meridian Bioscience Inc. and Quest Diagnostics.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, technique, disease type and end-user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Reagents and Consumables

Equipment

Breakup by Technique:

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunodiagnostics

Breakup by Disease Type:

Bacterial Enteric Disease

Viral Enteric Disease

Parasitic Enteric Disease

Breakup by End User:

Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/32k2IXM

We are updating reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:



Europe Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3nTtsbt

United States Dental Implants Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3w7ekdw

Blood Bags Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3uP0ah2

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3gerIb2

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2026- https://bit.ly/3eZPuFv

Disposable Masks and Respirators Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/30v1to7

Cone Beam Imaging Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3hsv2Ql

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Report 2020-2025: https://bit.ly/3hunhJY

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group