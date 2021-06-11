US Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2021: Industry Share, Size, Growth, and Opportunities

The United States mobile phone insurance market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Mobile phone insurance is a type of financial assistance provided to smartphone users against expenses or losses incurred due to uncertain damages or theft. It usually offers coverage for theft, accidental damage, malicious damage, water damage, manufacturing defects, cracked screens, high repair costs and broken buttons. Currently, the increasing instances of mobile phone theft are positively influencing the demand for mobile phone insurance in the United States (U.S.).

The rising number of flagship smartphone users and the growing incidences of accidental damage, phone thefts, and device malfunction are primarily driving the United States mobile phone insurance market. Furthermore, mobile phones are highly prone to physical damages and technical glitches, and the rising costs of smartphones are encouraging consumers to opt for mobile phone insurance policies. Moreover, several key players are improving their policies with features, including data protection, recovery, and extensive technical support throughout their insurance claim, etc. Many insurance companies are introducing policies with varying monthly premium amounts and offering coverage based on individual requirements. Additionally, they are also collaborating with telecommunication operators to expand their customer base. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for mobile phone insurance in the U.S. over the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-mobile-phone-insurance-market/requestsample

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Phone Type, Coverage, Distribution Channel, End User and Region.

Breakup by Phone Type:

New Phone

Refurbished

Breakup by Coverage:

Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Data Protection

Theft Protection

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/3ogbwbb

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Online

Others

Breakup by End User:

Corporate

Personal

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal