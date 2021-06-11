US Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market 2021: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States biodegradable food service disposables market size reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Biodegradable food service disposables are made from natural materials like wheat bran, bamboo, sugarcane fiber (Bagasse), maize starch, areca nut sheaths and dried leaves. These disposables can break down completely over time by the action of biological organisms and processes. They minimize the buildup of waste in landfills and contribute to a safer, cleaner and healthier environment. As a result, the demand for biodegradable food service disposables is increasing in recent years.

United States Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Trends:

In the United States, the increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of packaging products among the masses has encouraged them to opt for biodegradable foodservice disposables that can be easily disposed into landfills. These biodegradable products are usually compostable and release essential nutrients into the soil after degradation, making it more fertile. Additionally, multiple cities in the US, including San Francisco and Seattle, have introduced favorable guidelines to ban single-use plastic, which in turn have increased the use of biodegradable food service disposables in these areas. Moreover, various market players are introducing sustainable products to meet the changing consumer requirements. For instance, Genpak, LLC, a US-based food packaging manufacturer, offers compostable dinnerware, take-out containers, bowls and trays under its Harvest Fiber brand.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material Type

1. Pulp and Paper

2. Biopolymers

3. Leaves

4. Wood

Based on the raw material type, the market has been segmented into pulp and paper, biopolymers, leaves and wood. The pulp and paper segment currently accounts for the majority of the overall market share.

Breakup by Product Type

1. Cups

2. Clam Shells and Containers

3. Plates

4. Cutleries

5. Others

On the basis of the product type, the report finds that cups are the most popular product segment in the region. Other major segments are clam shells and containers, plates, cutleries, and others.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Business to Customer (B2C)

2. Business to Business (B2B)

The market has been bifurcated based on the distribution channel into Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). At present, biodegradable foodservice disposables are majorly distributed through B2B channels.

Breakup by Region

1. Northeast

2. Midwest

3. South

4. West

On a geographical front, the market has been categorized into Northeast, Midwest, South and West regions. Amongst these, the South region exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the industry.

