Security Screening Systems Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Security Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global security screening systems market share exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global security screening systems market to reach a value of around US$ 10 Billion by 2026. Security screening systems detect the presence of any illegal or prohibited items by examining individuals and their luggage. The traditional security methods, such as manual scanning, are now being replaced with enhanced X-ray security screening systems that enable advanced imaging of individuals without any inconvenience and intrusion of their privacies. Security screening technology helps in safeguarding people from explosives, concealed weapons and other contrabands without any physical contact between the screener and the object that is being screened. As a result, these systems are commonly deployed at government offices, border terminal points, airports, railway stations, educational institutions and various commercial complexes to provide protection against terrorism and from any other threats.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Security Screening Systems Market Trends:

The rising threat of terrorism, militant encroachments, smuggling of illegal weapons or products have escalated the demand for security screening systems around the world. These state-of-the-art systems involve security equipment that is capable of scanning internal body parts to detect the presence of illicit drugs or smuggled goods. Besides this, several technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to develop sensor and biometric technologies for enhancing and improving security methods by employing voice, face, fingerprint, iris and retina scanners for security authentication. Apart from this, expeditious development in information and communication technology (ICT) has led to the adoption of comprehensive screening systems to safeguard consumers’ identity and confidential information from being accessed by unauthorized hackers. For instance, fingerprint recognition and biometric scanning have become reliable solutions in the IT industry as they are unique for each individual and significantly minimize the possibilities of identity theft. Also, governments of numerous countries are introducing stringent regulations to ensure public safety. This, along with the rapid urbanization and globalization, has led to the installation of security screening systems across the corporate sectors to restrict invasion of unauthorized personnel and to promote confidentiality.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Some of these Key Players Include:

American Science and Engineering, Inc Analogic Corporation Argus Global Pty Ltd Aware Incorporation Digital Barriers PLC Magal Security Systems Ltd. OSI Systems, Inc. Safran SA Smiths Group PLC.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

X-Ray Screening Systems Explosive Trace Detector Electromagnetic Metal Detector Shoe Scanner Liquid Scanner Biometric Systems

Market Breakup Application:

Transit Sector Land Transportation Government Sector Commercial Sector

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

