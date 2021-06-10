Automotive Dyno Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Dyno Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive dyno market size reached a value of US$ 833.6 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive dyno market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A dynamometer, also known as a dyno, is a load device that measures the power output of an engine. This includes mechanical parameters, such as force, power, speed, rotational speed (RPM) and torque of the vehicle. A dynamometer is assembled using several components, such as a shaft with bearings, speed sensor, resistance surface, strain gage, and resistance mechanism in free rotating housing. It is primarily utilized in the automotive industry for recording emissions, fuel consumption, rotational speed, acceleration of rollers, and the resistance generated by electromagnetic brakes. Apart from this, it also finds application in computing Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT), Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) and Air to Fuel Ratio (AFR).

Global Automotive Dyno Market Trends:

Owing to rapid urbanization, industrialization and the burgeoning automotive industry, there is a boost in the overall sales of automobiles worldwide for everyday commutation and the transportation of goods. This, along with the rising demand for automobile restoration and refurbishment, is bolstering the automotive dyno market growth. The increasing applicability of dynamometers in various industries, such as aerospace, aviation and marine, which require the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines is another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, technological innovations, including the development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer, and the availability of automation procedures, such as engine mounting testbed and crank angle position detection are anticipated to propel the market growth further.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Some of the top key players operating in the industry include:

AVL HORIBA Meidensha Power Test SAKOR Technologies Taylor Dynamometer Meidensha Rototest MTS NTS SuperFlow Schenck SGS Sierra Instruments Mustang Advanced Engineering KAHN Froude Hofmann

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Chassis Dyno Engine Dyno Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Automotive OEM Automotive Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

