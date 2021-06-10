Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Low-Calorie Sweetener Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global low-calorie sweetener market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Low-calorie sweeteners contain less or no calories along with a higher intensity of sweetness, as compared to table sugar, fruit juice concentrates, and corn syrup. They can be obtained from both natural and synthetic sources. Low-calorie sweeteners are available in the form of aspartame, acesulfame-K, saccharin, sucralose, neotame, and advantame. These sweeteners are widely used in sugar-free and low-calorie food products, ranging from carbonated beverages to confectionery and bakery items.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-calorie-sweetener-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing diabetic population drives the demand for low-calorie sweeteners as their low glycaemic index does not affect the insulin level in patients. Rising health-consciousness among consumers is further propelling the market growth as low-calorie sweeteners also aid in digestion and control the blood cholesterol levels. Apart from food and beverages, these sweeteners are also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as excipients and bodying agents in various drugs and nutraceutical products. Furthermore, several manufacturers are also launching innovative product variants with enhanced quality and efficacy. They are also adopting unique promotional strategies to create awareness among consumers about the health benefits of the low-calorie sweeteners, thereby augmenting the growth of the low-calorie sweeteners market.

Explore Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/2yVwXci

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Cumberland Packing Corp.

DuPont

Ingredion Incorporated

Merisant Company

Roquette Frères

Tate & Lyle

The report has segmented the market on the basis of source, product, form, application and geography.

Breakup by Source:

Natural

Artificial

Breakup by Product:

Sucralose

Saccharin

Aspartame

Neotame

Advantam

Acesulfame Potassium

Stevia

Others

Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food Dairy and Frozen Foods Confectionery Bakery Tabletop Sweetener Others

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Others Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antistatic-agents-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800