Metal Stamping Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Metal Stamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global metal stamping market size reached US$ 246 Billion in 2019. Metal stamping is a manufacturing process that transforms flat metal sheets into three-dimensional shapes. This process involves punching, blanking, piercing and bending. Hydraulic, mechanical and mechanical servo are the most common types of metal stamping machines. They are fitted with multiple dies to cut and shape stainless steel and metal sheets, such as aluminum, zinc, and copper. These machines aid in lowering production costs while manufacturing large quantities of identical metal components. Metal stamping is utilized in various industries, such as consumer electronics and automotive.

The global market is primarily being driven by technical innovations and advancements in the automotive industry. A significant increase in the production of consumer electronics is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, metal stamping is used to produce metal frames for mobile phones, speakers, headphones, and game controllers. Furthermore, the demand for manufacturing and improving the stability, durability and quality of ultra-lightweight aircraft in the aerospace sector is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the utilization of computer-aided design (CAD) processes and 3D printing that enable the shaping of metal parts through highly precise drawings, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are driving the market toward growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 288 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

