E-Learning Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global e-learning market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. E-learning is a learning system that depends on electronic devices and information and communication technology (ICT) to provide information. It delivers information in the form of text, image, audio, video, and animation via the internet, intranet, broadcast, satellite, interactive TV, or CD-ROM. It is time-efficient, cost-effective, offers personalization, and reaches a wider audience. As a result, e-learning finds diverse applications across various industries, such as agriculture, healthcare, corporate, education, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market/requestsample
The rising sales of smartphones and the growing penetration of the internet across the globe are primarily impelling the market growth. Furthermore, due to the spread of COVID-19 and complete lockdown in several nations, numerous educational institutes and other training organizations have shifted towards e-learning solutions to complete their curriculum. Besides this, the growing adoption of precision and sustainable farming methods is augmenting the demand for e-learning in the agriculture sector as it offers easy access to educational content to the farmers. Various other factors, including the easy availability of low-cost software platforms and the integration of gamification techniques in e-learning modules, are anticipated to further propel the global market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Adobe Inc.
- Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
- Blackboard Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GP Strategies Corporation
- Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
- Oracle Corporation
- Pearson Plc
- SAP SE
- Skillsoft Corporation
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).
Breakup by Technology:
- Online E-Learning
- Learning Management System
- Mobile E-Learning
- Rapid E-Learning
- Virtual Classroom
- Others
Breakup by Provider:
- Services
- Content
Breakup by Application:
- Academic
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Vocational Training
- Corporate
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Government
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Mobile Commerce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-commerce-market
OpenStack Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/openstack-service-market
Cloud Backup Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-backup-market
Predictive Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/predictive-analytics-market
Software-Defined Anything Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-anything-market
Test Preparation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/test-preparation-market
Carbon Footprint Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-footprint-management-market
Behavioral Biometrics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/behavioral-biometrics-market
Customer Self-service Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/customer-self-service-software-market
Web Hosting Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/web-hosting-services-market
Gaming Simulators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-simulators-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://bisouv.com/