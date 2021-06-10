Food Waste Management Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Waste Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global food waste management market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Food waste management primarily includes numerous procedures that are adopted for the proper disposal of food waste. It involves waste prevention, collection, treatment, recovery, transportation, and recycling of food waste. The disposal techniques under food waste management programs comprise of landfills, composting, and anaerobic digestion for waste reduction and minimized carbon emissions. Food waste management solutions are widely adopted for agricultural, dairy food, poultry, and seafood processing waste.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-waste-management-market/requestsample

The growing number of hotels, restaurants, fast-food joints, etc., that generate large volumes of food waste is primarily augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of waste management solutions for effective collection and segregation of food waste at the source level is further propelling the global market. Furthermore, several government bodies are launching innovative measures for reducing the dumping of food waste in open landfills. The introduction of several awareness programs for food waste recycling is also driving the market for food waste management. In the coming years, the increasing utilization of food waste for biomass-based energy generation will continue to drive the market growth on a global level. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food waste management market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Clean Harbors Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

FCC Environment (UK) Limited

Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.

Remondis SE and Co. KG

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

Suez (Sofina)

Veolia and Waste Management Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Waste Type:

Cereals

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Fish and Sea Food

Processed Food

Others

Breakup by Process:

Aerobic Digestion

Anaerobic Digestion

Combustion/Incineration

Others

Breakup by Source:

Primary Food Producers

Food Manufacturers

Food Distributors and Suppliers

Food Service Providers

Municipalities and Households

Breakup by Application:

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-waste-management-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Alginate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alginate-market

Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market

India Spices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-spices-market

Saudi Arabia French Fries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-french-fries-market

United States Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-swine-feed-market

Asia Pacific Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-swine-feed-market

Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market

Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market

Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market

United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800