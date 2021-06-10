CBD Gummies Market Size, Share, Growth, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “CBD Gummies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global CBD gummies market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies are available in a wide array of colors, shapes, flavors, and concentrations. They comprise the therapeutic compound of CBD, which is obtained from the cannabis plant. They are consumed to treat insomnia, minimize stress, relieve chronic pain, and reduce anxiety and depression. At present, their sales are increasing on account of the rising legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes in numerous countries, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Rising awareness about the benefits of CBD gummies, such as treating inflammation and better stress management, represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of respiratory ailments on account of smoking cannabis has resulted in the changing consumer inclination towards CBD-infused edibles. This, along with the increasing number of individuals suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders, is positively influencing the sales of CBD gummies across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global CBD gummies market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences, Diamond CBD Limited

Dixie Brands Inc.

Green Roads CBD

Hemp Bombs, Medix CBD

Premium Jane

Pure Kana

Reliva CBD Wellness

Sunday Scaries.

CBD Gummies Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Concentration:

High Concentration

Low Concentration

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouches

Bottles

Jars

Cans

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Head Shops

Smoke Shops

Local Health Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Australia, Others)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Israel)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

