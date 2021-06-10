Cereal Bars Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cereal Bars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global cereal bars market reached a strong growth in 2020. Cereal bars are nutritional snack products made from milk, oats, rice, biscuits, corn starch and edible adhesives. These are fortified with minerals, vitamins, complex carbohydrates and other essential nutrients. Cereal bars are a rich source of starch, proteins, phosphorus, iron, fiber, antioxidants, and potassium. The consumption of cereal bars helps treat and prevent various health conditions, including diabetes, cardiopathies, obesity, and malnutrition.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market/requestsample
The growth of the global cereal bars market can be attributed to the rising health consciousness amongst consumers, which has created a demand for low-fat, high-fiber snack products. Other than this, the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat breakfast items across the globe is further supporting the market growth. The emerging trend of clean-label products is creating a demand for additive-free, gluten-free. This, along with rising disposable incomes, the introduction of new flavors, and improving retail distribution channels, represents some of the other growth-inducing factors driving the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cereal bars market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Atkins Nutritionals Inc. (Simply Good Foods Co.)
- Clif Bar & Company
- Eat Natural
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Kind LLC
- McKee Foods Corporation
- Nestlé S.A
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Quaker Oats Co. (PepsiCo)
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Snacks Bar
- Energy and Nutrition Bar
- Others
Breakup by Flavor:
- Caramel
- Banana
- Chocolate
- Honey
- Strawberry
- Peanut Butter
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Food Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain,Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Organic Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-seafood-market
North America Whole Milk Powder: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-whole-milk-powder-market
Alginate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alginate-market
Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market
Functional Shots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-shots-market
Food Processing Blades Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-processing-blades-market
Lignans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lignans-market
Packaged Cactus Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-cactus-water-market
Eggshell Membrane Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eggshell-membrane-market
Ginseng Extract Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ginseng-extract-market
Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hibiscus-flower-powder-market
Food Waste Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-waste-management-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://bisouv.com/