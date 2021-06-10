Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the europe implantable medical devices market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Medical implants refer to devices that deliver medication, monitor body functions, support organs and tissues, etc. They are usually produced using metal, ceramics, body tissues, plastic, etc. Implantable medical devices are resistant to corrosion and are biocompatible. Consequently, they are widely used for pacemakers, drug delivery systems, orthopedics, cardiovascular stents, neural prosthetics, etc. Some of the most commonly used implantable medical devices include coronary stents, interocular lenses, cardiac defibrillators, hip implants, insulin pumps, etc.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are primarily driving the Europe implantable medical devices market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances is augmenting the use of implantable medical devices in cosmetic surgeries. Additionally, continuous innovations across the microelectronics and biotechnology sectors have induced the need for advanced implantable medical devices. Moreover, the growing prominence of non- or minimally-invasive surgeries is also propelling the adoption of implantable devices to enable fast recovery and minimize hospitalization time. All of the above-mentioned factors are further expected to drive the European market for implantable medical devices in the coming years.

Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the europe implantable medical devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the europe implantable medical devices market on the basis of product, material, end user and country.

Breakup by Product:

Facial Implants

Breast Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Others

Breakup by Material:

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Biologics

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

