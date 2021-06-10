Vehicle Recycling Market Trends, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vehicle Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vehicle recycling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Vehicle recycling refers to the process of dismantling and reducing automobiles to small pieces. It involves the removal of all reusable parts like tires, wheels, batteries, radiators, transmission systems, oil filters and rubber hoses. After this, auto recyclers crush the vehicles using mobile auto crushing units. Earlier, the remaining shredded residue, made up of textile fibers, plastics, glass and even rust, usually ended up in landfills. However, with the latest vehicle recycling technologies, it has become possible to sort shredded materials, thereby enabling a zero-landfill process.

Breakup by Type:

Passenger Cars Recycling

Commercial Vehicles Recycling

Breakup by Material:

Iron

Aluminium

Steel

Rubber

Copper

Glass

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

