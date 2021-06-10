Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global soy and milk protein ingredients market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Proteins are one of the primary macronutrients required by the human body for optimal growth and maintenance of cells and tissues. Over the years, soy- and milk-based products have emerged as some of the most widely consumed sources of proteins, especially among vegan and vegetarian consumers. Nowadays, health-conscious people highly prefer milk protein ingredients as they contain more protein with lesser amounts of carbohydrates and fats per serving. On the other hand, soy protein ingredients are increasingly being used in health foods owing to their functional properties.

Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Arla Foods

DuPont (DowDuPont)

Cargill, Inc.

Kerry group

Associated British Foods

Charotar Casein Company

Dean Foods

Fonterra

Glanbia

Milk Specialties

Omega Protein

Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co.,Ltd.

Scoular

Solbar Industries

FrieslandCampina DMV

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global soy and milk protein ingredients market on the basis of application and region.

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

