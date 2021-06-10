Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global net-zero energy buildings market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Net-zero energy (NZE) buildings are specifically-designed to use on-site generated renewable energy for basic power requirements. They primarily utilize non-resistant solar heat gain through photovoltaics (PV) and geothermal energy systems to balance temperature variations in the complex throughout the day. The buildings are also equipped with highly efficient heating and cooling equipment, appliances, walls and roofs, windows and doors. They maintain the desired insulation, natural ventilation and air sealing to minimize the overall energy consumption. As a result, net-zero buildings are adopted as residential complexes, office spaces, educational facilities, public buildings, etc.

The growing utilization of renewable resources for power generation is primarily driving the global market for net-zero buildings. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies or initiatives to minimize carbon emissions and promote sustainable development is also strengthening the market growth. Additionally, numerous product innovations, such as the launch of gas water heaters and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, are further catalyzing the market for net-zero buildings. These systems help in maintaining indoor air quality and ensuring a non-hazardous environment in low-rise buildings. All of the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to further propel the market growth in the coming years.

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Some of these key players include:

Some of these key players include:

Altura Associates LLC

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric Company

Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kingspan Group Plc

Sage Electrochromics Inc. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A)

Schneider Electric

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Solatube International Inc.

Sunpower Corporation (Total SE)

Breakup by Offering:

The report has segmented the net-zero energy buildings market on the basis of offering, building type and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Equipment

Solutions and Services

Breakup by Building Type:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

