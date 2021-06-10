Polyisoprene Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyisoprene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global demand of polyisoprene market has reached a volume of 16 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Polyisoprene is a polymer of isoprene (C5H8), the primary chemical constituent of the naturally occurring resins balata and gutta-percha. It can also be produced synthetically by the polymerization of 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene with a Ziegler-Natta catalyst. Polyisoprene elastomers closely resemble natural rubber in their properties, as well as molecular structure. They can undergo elastic deformation under stress and return to their previous size without affecting the original form. As a result, they are widely utilized in applications requiring resilience and high tensile strength.

Polyisoprene Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the polyisoprene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the polyisoprene market on the basis of application and region.

Breakup by Application:

Tires and Related Products

Latex Products

Footwear

Non-Automotive Engineering

Belting and Hose

Others

Breakup by Region:

Russia

United States

Japan

China

Western Europe

Others

