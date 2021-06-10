Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Scope, Leading Companies and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Asia Pacific silica sand market reached a value of US$ 5.21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 8.47 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Silica sand is a commonly utilized variety of sand that is widely used for industrial purposes. Also known as industrial sand, it is derived from quartz that eventually breaks down into minute granules by the gradual movement of water and wind. It also comprises other compounds, such as iron oxides, feldspars, carbonates and clay minerals. It is commonly characterized by excellent strength, enhanced resistance against heat and chemical reactions, and high granularity. As a result, it finds extensive applications in numerous application segments, including water filtration, building roads, industrial casting, sandblasting, glassmaking, hydraulic fracturing, and the manufacturing of paints and coatings, across a vast array of industrial segments.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The Asia Pacific silica sand market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of silica sand in glass and foundry industries. There has been a rising demand for high purity silica sand for the production of photovoltaic (PV) panels and silicon-metal composite materials. Supported by the various initiatives undertaken by several governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to promote the use of solar energy, there has been a rising demand for the installation of glass-based PV modules in the region. This, coupled with the rapid development of solar infrastructures in the Asia Pacific region, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, silica sand is widely utilized in the production of fiberglass, which is further employed as an essential component in the automotive industry. With the rising population growth in the region and the inflating per capita income levels of the masses, there has been a considerable rise in the sales of cost-efficient cars, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. This is also supported by the escalating production of automobiles due to the presence of numerous key automotive players in the region.

Asia Pacific Silica Sand Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific silica sand market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Diatreme Resources Limited

Mangal Minerals

Mitsubishi Corporation

PUM Group

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd

Rock Energy International

TOCHU Corporation

VRX Silica Limited

Xinyi Golden Ruite Quartz Materials Co., Limited.

JFE Mineral Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Asia Pacific silica sand market on the basis of end use and country.

Breakup by End Use:

Glass Industry

Foundry

Hydraulic Fracturing

Filtration

Abrasives

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

